Nicholas Company Inc. Sells 10,040 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (RHI)

Nicholas Company Inc. cut its holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,040 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. owned 0.06% of Robert Half International worth $4,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank raised its position in Robert Half International by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Robert Half International by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 570,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,184,000 after purchasing an additional 44,190 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new position in Robert Half International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,036,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Robert Half International by 146.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 61,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,356,000 after purchasing an additional 36,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Robert Half International by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 448,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,560,000 after purchasing an additional 14,670 shares during the last quarter. 93.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

In other Robert Half International news, COO Paul F. Gentzkow sold 75,000 shares of Robert Half International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total transaction of $4,962,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 352,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,323,336.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RHI. ValuEngine cut shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Robert Half International to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Robert Half International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 28th. Nomura lowered their target price on shares of Robert Half International to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.20.

RHI opened at $65.93 on Friday. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.79 and a 52 week high of $79.91. The firm has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.34.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. Robert Half International had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 39.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/17/nicholas-company-inc-sells-10040-shares-of-robert-half-international-inc-rhi.html.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

Further Reading: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.