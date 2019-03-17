Niobio Cash 1-Day Volume Tops $622.00 (NBR)

Niobio Cash (CURRENCY:NBR) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. Niobio Cash has a total market capitalization of $285,265.00 and approximately $622.00 worth of Niobio Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Niobio Cash coin can now be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Crex24. During the last week, Niobio Cash has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000162 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000105 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Niobio Cash Profile

Niobio Cash (NBR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 2nd, 2017. Niobio Cash’s total supply is 121,214,060 coins. The official website for Niobio Cash is niobiocash.org/en. Niobio Cash’s official Twitter account is @niobio_cash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Niobio Cash Coin Trading

Niobio Cash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobio Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Niobio Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Niobio Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

