Nlight Inc (LASR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Nlight Inc (NASDAQ:LASR) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.50.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nlight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Nlight in a research report on Friday, February 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark restated a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Nlight in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Nlight in a research report on Friday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Northcoast Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nlight in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th.

Shares of Nlight stock opened at $22.11 on Friday. Nlight has a 52-week low of $16.25 and a 52-week high of $43.63. The company has a quick ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 9.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $765.04 million and a P/E ratio of 69.09.

Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $46.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.64 million. Nlight had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nlight will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert Martinsen sold 1,500 shares of Nlight stock in a transaction on Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.86, for a total value of $29,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ran Bareket sold 5,000 shares of Nlight stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total transaction of $102,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,309 shares of company stock worth $648,605 over the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Nlight by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,432,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,472,000 after acquiring an additional 564,496 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nlight by 408.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,248,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,773 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nlight by 592.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,238,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,921 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Nlight by 241.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,221,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,720,000 after acquiring an additional 863,440 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nlight by 188.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,161,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,656,000 after acquiring an additional 759,305 shares during the period. 75.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers used in various end applications in the industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense markets. The company also produces optical fiber products. It markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturer primarily through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, Germany, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in North America, Asia, and Europe.

