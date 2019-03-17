NobleCoin Market Cap Reaches $260,753.00 (NOBL)

NobleCoin (CURRENCY:NOBL) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. One NobleCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NobleCoin has a market cap of $260,753.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of NobleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NobleCoin has traded flat against the US dollar.

NobleCoin Coin Profile

NOBL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 7th, 2014. NobleCoin’s total supply is 2,354,319,878 coins. NobleCoin’s official website is www.noblemovement.com. NobleCoin’s official Twitter account is @noblecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NobleCoin

NobleCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NobleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NobleCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NobleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

