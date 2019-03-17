Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Position in Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Corporate Office Properties Trust worth $1,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 28,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 14,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. State Treasurer State of Michigan boosted its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 38,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 13,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total value of $38,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 280,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,182,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Denton sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $107,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 276,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,394,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 4,625 shares of company stock valued at $95,776. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OFC. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.80.

Corporate Office Properties Trust stock opened at $27.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.03. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $20.03 and a 12-month high of $31.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50. The business had revenue of $138.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.94 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 4.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.73%.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

