Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 121,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.07% of Brandywine Realty Trust worth $1,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bremer Trust National Association bought a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. First Bank & Trust grew its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 8,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BDN opened at $15.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $12.32 and a 1 year high of $17.23.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $139.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.52 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 7.44%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.47%.

In other Brandywine Realty Trust news, insider Gerard H. Sweeney sold 190,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total value of $3,003,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,359,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,499,354.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gerard H. Sweeney sold 84,973 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $1,351,070.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,304,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,746,812.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $16.50 in a report on Monday, February 25th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Brandywine Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.64.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Washington, DC, and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 181 properties and 24.8 million square feet as of December 31, 2018, which excludes assets held for sale.

