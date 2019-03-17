Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $1.29 Million Stake in Agree Realty Co. (ADC)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Agree Realty worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 226.3% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 171,950.0% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE ADC opened at $65.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. Agree Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $46.27 and a 1 year high of $67.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.18.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.36). Agree Realty had a net margin of 39.23% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $40.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.47 million. On average, analysts expect that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.555 dividend. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 77.89%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Agree Realty from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on Agree Realty from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Agree Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Agree Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.33.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 645 properties, located in 46 states and containing approximately 11.2 million square feet of gross leasable space.

