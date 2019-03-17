Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Lowers Position in Packaging Corp Of America (PKG)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) by 55.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,429 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Packaging Corp Of America were worth $1,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truewealth LLC purchased a new stake in Packaging Corp Of America during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Packaging Corp Of America during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Packaging Corp Of America during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Financial Architects Inc lifted its holdings in Packaging Corp Of America by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Packaging Corp Of America during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PKG opened at $96.18 on Friday. Packaging Corp Of America has a 12 month low of $77.90 and a 12 month high of $124.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.80.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.02. Packaging Corp Of America had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Analysts forecast that Packaging Corp Of America will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Packaging Corp Of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.35%.

PKG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Packaging Corp Of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Packaging Corp Of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Packaging Corp Of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Packaging Corp Of America from $98.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.00.

Packaging Corp Of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

