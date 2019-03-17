Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 1,296 Shares of Albemarle Co. (ALB)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,017 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in Albemarle by 3,087.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 255 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Albemarle by 143.1% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Albemarle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Albemarle by 332.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 424 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Albemarle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ALB shares. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (down from $140.00) on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 26th. HSBC raised Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $78.11 in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Albemarle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.68.

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $113,113.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,162,887. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.76, for a total value of $96,814.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,028 shares in the company, valued at $2,319,653.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,842 shares of company stock worth $728,599 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

ALB opened at $85.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.69. Albemarle Co. has a 52-week low of $71.89 and a 52-week high of $108.74. The company has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.66.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.07. Albemarle had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 20.55%. The firm had revenue of $921.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $894.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.3675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 24.45%.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium and Advanced Materials segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and automobiles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

