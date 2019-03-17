Nomura Holdings Inc. Increases Holdings in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (PTCT)

Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,262 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in PTC Therapeutics were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,458,295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $209,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,166 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,458,295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $209,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,166 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,707,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $127,233,000 after purchasing an additional 67,532 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $123,407,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 563,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,336,000 after purchasing an additional 37,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, Director Michael Schmertzler bought 66,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.20 per share, with a total value of $1,999,995.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 86,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,620,333.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christine Marie Utter sold 28,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total transaction of $1,003,953.73. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,616.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,601 shares of company stock valued at $1,104,451 over the last 90 days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PTCT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 7th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PTC Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.13.

NASDAQ:PTCT opened at $36.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.65 and a beta of 2.07. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.60 and a fifty-two week high of $52.95.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients; and Emflaza (deflazacort) for treating Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

