Nomura Holdings Inc. Raises Stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (IRWD)

Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) by 30.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 66,622 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 15,614 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals were worth $688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 248.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 173,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after buying an additional 123,883 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 264,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,883,000 after purchasing an additional 26,200 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $249,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 626,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,564,000 after purchasing an additional 10,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 584.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 116,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 99,476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Mark G. Currie sold 275,000 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total transaction of $3,646,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 577,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,664,014.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gina Consylman sold 5,677 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total value of $81,237.87. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 168,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,411,850.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 403,872 shares of company stock valued at $5,281,958 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. HC Wainwright set a $12.00 target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Finally, GMP Securities upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.35.

NASDAQ:IRWD opened at $13.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -14.34 and a beta of 1.92. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.07 and a 52-week high of $21.20.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $130.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.57 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapeutic products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the European Union; and lesinurad for the treatment of hyperuricemia associated with uncontrolled gout in adults under the ZURAMPIC and DUZALLO names.

