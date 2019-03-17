Nomura Holdings Inc. Sells 9,877 Shares of Gray Television, Inc. (GTN)

Nomura Holdings Inc. cut its position in shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,877 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned 0.07% of Gray Television worth $886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GTN. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Gray Television by 1,088.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,680,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455,169 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Gray Television by 142.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,018,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773,153 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gray Television by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,108,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,040,000 after purchasing an additional 758,058 shares in the last quarter. Sound Point Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Gray Television by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Point Capital Management LP now owns 1,382,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,186,000 after purchasing an additional 337,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Gray Television during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,701,000. 87.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GTN opened at $22.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.03. Gray Television, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.70 and a 52 week high of $23.45.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.08. Gray Television had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 19.44%. Research analysts expect that Gray Television, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

GTN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Gray Television in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Gray Television in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gray Television from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Gray Television in a research note on Friday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.29.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 23, 2018, the company owned and operated television stations in 57 television markets broadcasting approximately 200 program streams, including approximately 100 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

