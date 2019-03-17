Nordson Co. (NDSN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.61 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) will report $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Nordson’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.49 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.69. Nordson posted earnings of $1.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nordson will report full year earnings of $6.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.20 to $6.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $7.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.83 to $7.31. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Nordson.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $497.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.99 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 14.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NDSN shares. ValuEngine raised Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 26th. BidaskClub raised Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Nordson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Gabelli reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nordson in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $130.00 target price on Nordson and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.57.

In related news, insider Gregory A. Thaxton sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.22, for a total value of $1,318,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,504,072.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Hilton sold 4,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.48, for a total value of $504,358.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 217,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,371,790.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,429 shares of company stock valued at $8,806,248 over the last ninety days. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NDSN. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Nordson during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nordson during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Nordson during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new stake in Nordson during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson during the third quarter worth $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NDSN stock traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $130.39. 589,109 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,194. The company has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.12. Nordson has a 1 year low of $110.16 and a 1 year high of $146.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 26th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 25th. Nordson’s payout ratio is currently 23.57%.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

