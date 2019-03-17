Nordstrom, Inc. (JWN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) to announce earnings per share of $0.45 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Nordstrom’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.59 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.36. Nordstrom reported earnings per share of $0.51 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Nordstrom will report full year earnings of $3.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.66 to $3.88. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Nordstrom.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.06. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 57.14% and a net margin of 3.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price objective on Nordstrom to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Nordstrom from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Nordstrom from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Nordstrom from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nordstrom has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.79.

In other news, insider Erik B. Nordstrom sold 17,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total value of $782,771.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,653,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,931,547.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Erik B. Nordstrom sold 1,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total value of $52,254.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,671,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,411,848.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JWN. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in Nordstrom by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,357 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Nordstrom by 4,156.2% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,898,862 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,830,753 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in Nordstrom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Nordstrom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its stake in Nordstrom by 22.4% during the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,639 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 60.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nordstrom stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.74. 3,020,404 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,279,680. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.00. Nordstrom has a 12-month low of $43.04 and a 12-month high of $67.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is 41.69%.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Credit. The Retail segment offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, including Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; Jeffrey boutiques; and clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nordstrom (JWN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.