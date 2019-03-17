Northcoast Research Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for MarineMax (HZO)

Northcoast Research reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) in a report published on Thursday morning. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for MarineMax’s FY2020 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

HZO has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley set a $30.00 price target on MarineMax and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Craig Hallum upgraded MarineMax from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.39 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 1st. ValuEngine upgraded MarineMax from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. TheStreet cut MarineMax from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MarineMax from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.34.

NYSE:HZO opened at $18.97 on Thursday. MarineMax has a one year low of $16.40 and a one year high of $26.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $433.22 million, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.91.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. MarineMax had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $241.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that MarineMax will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

In other MarineMax news, CEO W Brett Mcgill sold 5,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $101,371.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of MarineMax by 118.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,534 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarineMax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MarineMax during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarineMax during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in shares of MarineMax by 355.6% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,773 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 6,067 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

About MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

