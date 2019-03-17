Northern Trust Corp Has $64.54 Million Position in Godaddy Inc (GDDY)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 983,575 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,829 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Godaddy were worth $64,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in Godaddy in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Godaddy by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Godaddy in the 3rd quarter worth about $150,000. Korea Investment CORP bought a new position in Godaddy in the 3rd quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Godaddy in the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Godaddy alerts:

Shares of GDDY opened at $75.39 on Friday. Godaddy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $56.67 and a fifty-two week high of $84.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a PE ratio of 119.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.66.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $696.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $693.41 million. Godaddy had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Godaddy Inc will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Scott Wagner sold 37,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $2,782,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,557,310.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Arne Josefsberg sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.48, for a total transaction of $2,856,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,949,979.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 236,438 shares of company stock worth $16,705,911 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

GDDY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Godaddy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Godaddy from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $88.00 target price on shares of Godaddy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Godaddy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Godaddy to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.17.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/17/northern-trust-corp-has-64-54-million-position-in-godaddy-inc-gddy.html.

Godaddy Profile

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; hosting products, such as shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

See Also: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY).

Receive News & Ratings for Godaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Godaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.