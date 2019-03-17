Northern Trust Corp Sells 17,861 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc (RGLD)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 743,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 17,861 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.13% of Royal Gold worth $63,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RGLD. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 1.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,138,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $627,153,000 after buying an additional 121,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,410,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $494,029,000 after buying an additional 113,273 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,410,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $494,029,000 after buying an additional 113,273 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,811,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $412,116,000 after buying an additional 831,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 8,465.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,209,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,184,139 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

RGLD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.83.

RGLD opened at $90.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a current ratio of 5.48. Royal Gold, Inc has a 1 year low of $70.16 and a 1 year high of $98.53. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.14.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Royal Gold had a negative net margin of 20.57% and a positive return on equity of 4.56%. The business had revenue of $97.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Gold, Inc will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.23%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Northern Trust Corp Sells 17,861 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc (RGLD)” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/17/northern-trust-corp-sells-17861-shares-of-royal-gold-inc-rgld.html.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

Recommended Story: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.