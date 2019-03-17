Northern Trust Corp Sells 26,007 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (CP)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 352,461 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 26,007 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $62,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 186.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 166 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,151 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. 67.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CP stock opened at $205.28 on Friday. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd has a twelve month low of $167.48 and a twelve month high of $224.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $28.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.15.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $1.37. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 26.62%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd will post 12.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.4887 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.05%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $245.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Monday, December 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Canadian Pacific Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $211.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.21.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as finished vehicles and machineries, automotive parts, chemicals and plastics, petroleum and crude products, and metals and minerals, as well as forest, industrial, and consumer products.

