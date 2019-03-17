Northern Trust (NTRS) PT Raised to $108.00

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank from $100.00 to $108.00 in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.78% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Northern Trust from $119.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Raymond James cut Northern Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $89.93 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Wolfe Research cut Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Northern Trust from $109.00 to $96.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.75.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

NTRS stock opened at $94.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $20.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.07. Northern Trust has a 52-week low of $75.96 and a 52-week high of $115.61.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The asset manager reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.19. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 23.37%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,987 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 19,673 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 9,140 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 2.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 949,439 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $96,966,000 after purchasing an additional 19,469 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd purchased a new position in Northern Trust in the third quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 9.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,026 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management segments.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.