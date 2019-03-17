Northrop Grumman Co. (NOC) Holdings Trimmed by Brinker Capital Inc.

Brinker Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,803 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,670 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $5,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 13,591,668 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,313,588,000 after purchasing an additional 176,809 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,844,593 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,076,488,000 after acquiring an additional 125,967 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,072,281 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,242,203,000 after acquiring an additional 355,364 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,751,070 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,507,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,525,421 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,436,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816,321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

NYSE:NOC opened at $271.21 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $223.63 and a fifty-two week high of $360.88. The firm has a market cap of $47.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The aerospace company reported $4.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.48. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 18.94 EPS for the current year.

Northrop Grumman announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 4th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aerospace company to buy up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 25th were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 22.50%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Janis G. Pamiljans sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $712,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,732 shares in the company, valued at $1,919,427.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 9,501 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.45, for a total value of $2,712,060.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,216,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 119,289 shares of company stock worth $34,274,861. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NOC shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $400.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. ValuEngine raised Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Drexel Hamilton reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $273.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.39.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/17/northrop-grumman-co-noc-holdings-trimmed-by-brinker-capital-inc.html.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.