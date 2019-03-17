Novagold Resources Inc. (NG) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Novagold Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:NG) to announce ($0.03) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Novagold Resources’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.02). Novagold Resources also posted earnings of ($0.03) per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Novagold Resources will report full year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.08). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.06) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Novagold Resources.

Novagold Resources (NASDAQ:NG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02).

NG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novagold Resources in a report on Friday, January 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Novagold Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th.

NASDAQ NG opened at $4.31 on Tuesday. Novagold Resources has a 12 month low of $3.41 and a 12 month high of $5.05.

About Novagold Resources

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It primarily holds a 50% interest in the Donlin Gold property that covers an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska.

