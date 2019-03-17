NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc Has $83,000 Position in Sea Ltd (SE)

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its stake in shares of Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE) by 393.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc’s holdings in SEA were worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SE. FMR LLC acquired a new position in SEA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,823,000. Charles Lim Capital Ltd increased its stake in SEA by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Lim Capital Ltd now owns 11,481,733 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $158,792,000 after buying an additional 2,213,296 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new position in SEA during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,754,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in SEA by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,150,373 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $46,983,000 after buying an additional 379,370 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in SEA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,029,000. 29.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SE opened at $23.51 on Friday. Sea Ltd has a twelve month low of $10.06 and a twelve month high of $25.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.64, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 1.72.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The pipeline company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.09). SEA had a negative net margin of 116.21% and a negative return on equity of 1,297.17%. The business had revenue of $389.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.25 million. Equities research analysts expect that Sea Ltd will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SE. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of SEA in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of SEA in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in the Greater Southeast Asia. The company operates through three segments: Digital Entertainment, E-commerce and Digital Financial services. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, and eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as live streaming of online gameplay and social features.

