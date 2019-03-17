NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc Invests $78,000 in Golar LNG Limited (GLNG)

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLNG. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in Golar LNG by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 464,420 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,106,000 after purchasing an additional 160,189 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Golar LNG by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,540,739 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $126,232,000 after purchasing an additional 83,274 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in Golar LNG by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 448,762 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,476,000 after purchasing an additional 8,060 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl grew its position in Golar LNG by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 59,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares during the period. Finally, SCP Investment LP grew its position in Golar LNG by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 116,155 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 16,155 shares during the period. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Golar LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $36.00 target price on shares of Golar LNG and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Cowen set a $41.00 target price on shares of Golar LNG and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.18.

GLNG stock opened at $21.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.65. Golar LNG Limited has a 52-week low of $20.10 and a 52-week high of $35.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -57.39 and a beta of 0.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. Golar LNG’s payout ratio is currently -157.89%.

About Golar LNG

Golar LNG Limited, a midstream liquefied natural gas (LNG) company, engages in the transportation, regasification, and liquefaction of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of LNG projects.

