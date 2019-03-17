NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc Purchases New Stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (HASI)

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in the third quarter worth approximately $265,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 11.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 58,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 5,828 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 21.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 98,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,120,000 after buying an additional 17,164 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 92.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 6,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 23.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 369,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,927,000 after buying an additional 70,126 shares in the last quarter. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HASI stock opened at $24.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 26.46 and a current ratio of 26.46. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc has a 12-month low of $17.76 and a 12-month high of $25.67.

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap (NYSE:HASI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $19.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.65 million. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 30.17%. On average, analysts predict that Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. This is an increase from Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.92%.

In other news, EVP Nathaniel Rose sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total transaction of $252,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 300,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,603,539.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total value of $123,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HASI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. B. Riley set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. FBR & Co set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Cowen set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

