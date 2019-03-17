NV5 Global (NVEE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “NV5 Holding Inc. offers professional, technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. The company focuses on business services which include construction quality assurance, infrastructure engineering, energy services, program management, and environmental services. It operates in California, Colorado, Utah, Florida and New Jersey. NV5 Holding Inc. is headquartered in Hollywood, Florida. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America began coverage on NV5 Global in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. They set a hold rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub cut NV5 Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. ValuEngine raised NV5 Global from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Maxim Group set a $110.00 price target on NV5 Global and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price target on NV5 Global from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. NV5 Global has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $91.57.

NV5 Global stock opened at $61.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $761.90 million, a PE ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.75. NV5 Global has a 1-year low of $51.46 and a 1-year high of $96.70.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $115.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.00 million. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 6.42%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NV5 Global will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NV5 Global news, VP Donald C. Alford sold 9,750 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.66, for a total transaction of $591,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 42,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,601,464.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William D. Pruitt purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.29 per share, with a total value of $120,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,965.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 25.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 672,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,721,000 after buying an additional 5,160 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 551,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,405,000 after buying an additional 5,572 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 521,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,171,000 after buying an additional 13,427 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 457,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,691,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 453,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,297,000 after buying an additional 77,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

About NV5 Global

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, energy, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure; and Building, Technology & Sciences.

