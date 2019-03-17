NV5 Global (NVEE) Given “Buy” Rating at Singular Research

Singular Research restated their buy rating on shares of NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

NVEE has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NV5 Global from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of NV5 Global from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NV5 Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of NV5 Global in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. They issued a hold rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of NV5 Global from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. NV5 Global presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $91.57.

Shares of NVEE stock opened at $61.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $761.90 million, a PE ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.75. NV5 Global has a 1-year low of $51.46 and a 1-year high of $96.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.45.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.07). NV5 Global had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The business had revenue of $115.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.00 million. Analysts forecast that NV5 Global will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William D. Pruitt acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.29 per share, with a total value of $120,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,965.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald C. Alford sold 9,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.66, for a total transaction of $591,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,601,464.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 25.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in NV5 Global by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 108,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,580,000 after acquiring an additional 8,982 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in NV5 Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $548,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. grew its position in NV5 Global by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 213,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,915,000 after acquiring an additional 61,190 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in NV5 Global by 410.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in NV5 Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 63.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NV5 Global Company Profile

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, energy, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure; and Building, Technology & Sciences.

