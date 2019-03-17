NVIDIA Co. (NVDA) Shares Bought by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 265,835 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $35,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 8,687.5% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,509,787 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 21,265,009 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $394,670,000. Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $703,155,000. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 44,464,641 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $12,495,455,000 after buying an additional 1,693,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,464,641 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $12,495,455,000 after buying an additional 1,693,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $169.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.94, a quick ratio of 6.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $124.46 and a 52-week high of $292.76. The company has a market capitalization of $102.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.89.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.27. NVIDIA had a net margin of 35.35% and a return on equity of 41.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 28th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 10.54%.

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 6,345 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.33, for a total value of $858,668.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 177,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,076,695.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, November 19th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (down previously from $215.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, November 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.62.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based game-streaming service; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and cryptocurrency-specific graphics processing units.

