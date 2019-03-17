NVR, Inc. (NVR) Position Cut by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. trimmed its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 28.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 728 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in NVR were worth $1,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in NVR by 229.8% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 91,752 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $226,701,000 after buying an additional 63,932 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in NVR by 38.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 125,954 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $311,207,000 after buying an additional 35,233 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in NVR by 314.9% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,283 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,173,000 after buying an additional 13,876 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in NVR by 1,677.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,893 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,983,000 after buying an additional 11,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in NVR by 1,400.9% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,510 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,738,000 after buying an additional 7,943 shares in the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NVR. Buckingham Research began coverage on shares of NVR in a research report on Friday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of NVR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,975.20.

Shares of NYSE:NVR opened at $2,724.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,040.71 and a 52 week high of $3,233.00.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 25th. The construction company reported $58.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $50.67 by $7.90. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. NVR had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 48.57%. NVR’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $40.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 176.78 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 12th that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Eddie Arthur Grier sold 650 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,684.66, for a total transaction of $1,745,029.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 825 shares in the company, valued at $2,214,844.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey D. Martchek sold 521 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,677.09, for a total transaction of $1,394,763.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,211 shares of company stock worth $66,653,412. 12.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

