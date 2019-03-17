Oberweis Asset Management Inc. Has $346,000 Position in GDS Holdings Ltd – (GDS)

Oberweis Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of GDS Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:GDS) by 62.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. Oberweis Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in GDS were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GDS in the 3rd quarter worth $142,000. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of GDS in the 4th quarter worth $205,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of GDS in the 4th quarter worth $233,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of GDS by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its holdings in shares of GDS by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 46.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on GDS shares. BidaskClub lowered GDS from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded GDS from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. GDS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.38.

GDS stock opened at $35.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of -70.35 and a beta of 3.25. GDS Holdings Ltd – has a 1 year low of $18.59 and a 1 year high of $46.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $829.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $822.31 million. GDS had a negative return on equity of 7.97% and a negative net margin of 17.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that GDS Holdings Ltd – will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GDS Company Profile

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services. Its data centers service customers that primarily operate in the Internet and banking industries in Shanghai, Beijing, Shenzhen, Guangzhou, and Chengdu.

