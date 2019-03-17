Oberweis Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Matson Inc (MATX)

Oberweis Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Matson Inc (NYSE:MATX) by 32.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 9,150 shares during the period. Oberweis Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Matson were worth $615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Matson by 4.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,497,106 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $257,544,000 after purchasing an additional 268,422 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Matson by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,204,197 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $166,654,000 after buying an additional 63,276 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in Matson by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,204,197 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $166,654,000 after buying an additional 63,276 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Matson by 1.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,667,981 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $105,757,000 after buying an additional 28,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Matson by 3.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 760,157 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $30,133,000 after buying an additional 25,252 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael J. Chun sold 4,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total value of $153,006.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Ronald J. Forest sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.69, for a total value of $33,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 63,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,151,780.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,398 shares of company stock valued at $255,366 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

Matson stock opened at $36.49 on Friday. Matson Inc has a 52 week low of $27.73 and a 52 week high of $41.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.49.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The shipping company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Matson had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business had revenue of $564.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Matson Inc will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 7th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 6th. Matson’s payout ratio is currently 33.20%.

Several research firms recently commented on MATX. Zacks Investment Research cut Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Matson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.60.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia. It primarily transports dry containers of mixed commodities, refrigerated commodities, packaged foods and beverages, building materials, automobiles, and household goods; livestock; seafood; general sustenance cargo; and garments, footwear, and other retail merchandise.

