Oberweis Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,200 Shares of Cousins Properties Inc (CUZ)

Oberweis Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Oberweis Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. QS Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 1,306.3% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 300,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after buying an additional 279,050 shares during the last quarter. Menta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $1,665,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,572,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,025,000 after buying an additional 373,383 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 659,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,208,000 after buying an additional 15,618 shares during the last quarter.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CUZ shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Bank of America set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Cousins Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.38.

Shares of CUZ opened at $9.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Cousins Properties Inc has a 1-year low of $7.53 and a 1-year high of $9.97.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $122.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.30 million. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 2.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cousins Properties Inc will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Oberweis Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,200 Shares of Cousins Properties Inc (CUZ)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/17/oberweis-asset-management-inc-sells-1200-shares-of-cousins-properties-inc-cuz.html.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

Featured Story: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.