Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 59,458 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in OceanFirst Financial were worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in OceanFirst Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in OceanFirst Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in OceanFirst Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $257,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in OceanFirst Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $298,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in OceanFirst Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $345,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get OceanFirst Financial alerts:

In other OceanFirst Financial news, insider Grace Vallacchi sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $42,075.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joseph R. Iantosca sold 2,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $61,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,884 shares of company stock valued at $1,274,945. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ OCFC opened at $25.14 on Friday. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $21.30 and a 52 week high of $30.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.76.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.02). OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 23.09%. The company had revenue of $70.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.11 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 4th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.34%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OCFC shares. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a report on Friday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered OceanFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. ValuEngine lowered OceanFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. OceanFirst Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.60.

WARNING: This report was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/17/oceanfirst-financial-corp-ocfc-shares-bought-by-commonwealth-equity-services-llc.html.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides a range of community banking services. The company offers various deposit products to retail, government, and business customers, including money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC).

Receive News & Ratings for OceanFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.