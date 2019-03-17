OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (OMN) Stake Raised by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OMN) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146,275 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.33% of OMNOVA Solutions worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Algert Global LLC increased its stake in OMNOVA Solutions by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 108,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 54,949 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in OMNOVA Solutions by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,203 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 11,703 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in OMNOVA Solutions by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,096,657 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $20,653,000 after buying an additional 6,521 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in OMNOVA Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,038,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in OMNOVA Solutions by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 257,404 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after buying an additional 7,885 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

OMN stock opened at $7.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.53. The company has a market capitalization of $336.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.17. OMNOVA Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.28 and a 12 month high of $11.90.

OMNOVA Solutions (NYSE:OMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $191.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.98 million. OMNOVA Solutions had a return on equity of 57.06% and a net margin of 2.69%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that OMNOVA Solutions Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on OMN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OMNOVA Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of OMNOVA Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of OMNOVA Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 27th.

OMNOVA Solutions Company Profile

OMNOVA Solutions Inc provides specialty solutions and performance materials for various commercial, industrial, and residential end uses in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Its Specialty Solutions segment designs, develops, produces, and markets specialty products for use in various applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings; nonwovens used in hygiene products, filtration, and construction; drilling additives for oil and gas drilling, cementing, and fracking; elastomeric modification of plastic casings and hoses used in household, industrial products, and automobiles; tapes and adhesives; sports surfaces; textile finishes; commercial building refurbishment; new construction; residential cabinets; flooring; ceiling tiles; furnishings; manufactured housing; health care patient; common area furniture; and various industrial films applications.

