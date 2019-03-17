On The Beach Group PLC (OTB) Receives GBX 572.60 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of On The Beach Group PLC (LON:OTB) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 572.60 ($7.48).

OTB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of On The Beach Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Citigroup initiated coverage on On The Beach Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 510 ($6.66) target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on On The Beach Group in a research report on Monday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price for the company. Finally, Liberum Capital initiated coverage on On The Beach Group in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 560 ($7.32) target price for the company.

LON OTB opened at GBX 462.50 ($6.04) on Thursday. On The Beach Group has a 52 week low of GBX 326 ($4.26) and a 52 week high of GBX 650 ($8.49). The stock has a market capitalization of $606.56 million and a PE ratio of 28.03.

About On The Beach Group

On the Beach Group plc operates as an online retailer of short-haul beach holidays under the On the Beach brand name. It operates through three segments: Core, B2B, and International. The company provides its services through onthebeach.co.uk, sunshine.co.uk, and onthebeachtransfers.co.uk Websites in the United Kingdom.

