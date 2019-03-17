Ophir Energy Plc (OPHR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ophir Energy Plc (LON:OPHR) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 62.33 ($0.81).

A number of research firms recently commented on OPHR. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Ophir Energy in a research report on Thursday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 55 ($0.72) price target (down from GBX 58 ($0.76)) on shares of Ophir Energy in a research report on Monday, January 7th.

LON:OPHR opened at GBX 55.70 ($0.73) on Friday. Ophir Energy has a 52 week low of GBX 31.65 ($0.41) and a 52 week high of GBX 68.30 ($0.89). The stock has a market cap of $393.95 million and a P/E ratio of -0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.63, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 6.59.

Ophir Energy Company Profile

Ophir Energy plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of upstream oil and gas properties in Asia and Africa. The company develops offshore and deep-water oil and gas exploration assets. It has 1 billion barrel of oil equivalent of reserves and resources. Ophir Energy plc was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

