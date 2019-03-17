Oracle Co. (ORCL) Shares Bought by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 33.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 527,107 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,001 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $23,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 220.9% in the fourth quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 600 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in Oracle by 225.0% in the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,300 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 101.3% in the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Oracle by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 1,656 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Oracle to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Standpoint Research raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.69 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 26th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Finally, Nomura set a $53.00 price target on shares of Oracle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.77.

ORCL stock opened at $52.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $219.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $42.40 and a 1 year high of $53.47.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 29.93%. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 26.95%.

In other news, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $180,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,348,105.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 6,302 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total transaction of $272,498.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,369,217.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,552 shares of company stock worth $1,945,486 in the last three months. Insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

