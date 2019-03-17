Orbitcoin (ORB) Price Tops $0.14 on Major Exchanges

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 17th. Over the last week, Orbitcoin has traded 19.2% higher against the US dollar. Orbitcoin has a market cap of $458,798.00 and $6.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orbitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00003524 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $91.65 or 0.02267700 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.81 or 0.00490094 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00021897 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00011605 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00024147 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00020772 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00010954 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 37.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00039186 BTC.

About Orbitcoin

Orbitcoin (CRYPTO:ORB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 11th, 2013. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Orbitcoin is orbitcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Orbitcoin

Orbitcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orbitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

