Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Invests $198,000 in Movado Group, Inc (MOV) Stock

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Movado Group, Inc (NYSE:MOV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Movado Group in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 220.5% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Movado Group in the third quarter worth about $206,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 226.8% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 4,609 shares during the last quarter. 69.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MOV stock opened at $33.71 on Friday. Movado Group, Inc has a 12-month low of $28.76 and a 12-month high of $53.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $778.53 million, a PE ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 0.14.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Movado Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th.

Movado Group Profile

Movado Group, Inc designs, develops, sources, markets, and distributes fine watches in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers its watches under the Coach, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, Rebecca Minkoff and Uri Minkoff, Scuderia Ferrari, HUGO BOSS, Juicy Couture, Lacoste, Movado, and Tommy Hilfiger brand names.

