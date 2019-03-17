Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Purchases Shares of 6,081 DXP Enterprises Inc (DXPE)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of DXP Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:DXPE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shaker Investments LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of DXP Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $315,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 727.9% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 3,494 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 26,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 3,396 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 8,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DXP Enterprises stock opened at $40.57 on Friday. DXP Enterprises Inc has a fifty-two week low of $26.95 and a fifty-two week high of $49.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $713.30 million, a P/E ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 2.46.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.20. DXP Enterprises had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $311.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DXP Enterprises Inc will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DXPE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DXP Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of DXP Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of DXP Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Sidoti dropped their target price on shares of DXP Enterprises from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of DXP Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to energy and industrial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services, and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment offers MRO products, equipment, and integrated services, including technical expertise and logistics services.

