Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Purchases Shares of 7,862 Petmed Express Inc (PETS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Petmed Express Inc (NASDAQ:PETS) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 7,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PETS. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Petmed Express by 624.1% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 564,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,136,000 after purchasing an additional 486,787 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Petmed Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,022,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Petmed Express by 71.4% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 857,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,313,000 after purchasing an additional 357,304 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Petmed Express by 110.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 312,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,313,000 after purchasing an additional 163,691 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Petmed Express by 4.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,042,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,446,000 after purchasing an additional 125,194 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Petmed Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Petmed Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Petmed Express from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Petmed Express from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Petmed Express currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $28.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PETS opened at $21.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $437.67 million, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.52. Petmed Express Inc has a 52 week low of $20.25 and a 52 week high of $46.84.

Petmed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $60.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.22 million. Petmed Express had a return on equity of 32.89% and a net margin of 14.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 4th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 1st.

About Petmed Express

PetMed Express, Inc and its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. It markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs and cats directly to the consumers. The company offers non-prescription medications and supplies, including flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, such as heartworm preventative, flea and tick preventative, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes, pain, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

