Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Takes $209,000 Position in Buckle Inc (BKE)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Buckle Inc (NYSE:BKE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BKE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Buckle by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 778,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,941,000 after acquiring an additional 5,006 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Buckle by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 122,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 3,998 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Buckle by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 72,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 14,851 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Buckle by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 775,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,868,000 after purchasing an additional 88,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Buckle by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 262,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,048,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BKE opened at $17.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $863.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.47. Buckle Inc has a 1-year low of $16.85 and a 1-year high of $29.65.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $264.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.55 million. Buckle had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 24.02%. Buckle’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Buckle Inc will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Buckle news, Director Karen B. Rhoads sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $75,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,799.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on BKE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Buckle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th.

Buckle Company Profile

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, Outpost Makers, Departwest, and Veece.

