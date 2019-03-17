Oritani Financial Corp. (ORIT) Insider Kevin J. Lynch Sells 11,254 Shares

Oritani Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:ORIT) insider Kevin J. Lynch sold 11,254 shares of Oritani Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total value of $198,070.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

ORIT stock opened at $17.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $773.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 0.63. Oritani Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $14.07 and a 1-year high of $18.01.

Get Oritani Financial alerts:

Oritani Financial (NASDAQ:ORIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. Oritani Financial had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 33.81%. The firm had revenue of $27.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 million. Analysts predict that Oritani Financial Corp. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 8th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 7th. Oritani Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 86.96%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Oritani Financial by 7.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,765 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 3,509 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Oritani Financial by 1.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 618,053 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,013,000 after purchasing an additional 9,090 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Oritani Financial by 92.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 127,132 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 61,174 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oritani Financial during the third quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Oritani Financial by 11.6% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 357,385 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,558,000 after purchasing an additional 37,058 shares during the period. 65.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on ORIT. BidaskClub upgraded Oritani Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. TheStreet upgraded Oritani Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Oritani Financial Corp. (ORIT) Insider Kevin J. Lynch Sells 11,254 Shares” was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/17/oritani-financial-corp-orit-insider-kevin-j-lynch-sells-11254-shares.html.

About Oritani Financial

Oritani Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company for Oritani Bank that provides various banking services for individual and corporate customers. The company accepts a range of deposit products, such as non-interest and interest-bearing demand and NOW checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, and time deposits.

Featured Story: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Oritani Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oritani Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.