Oxycoin (OXY) Trading 1.8% Lower Over Last Week

Oxycoin (CURRENCY:OXY) traded down 16.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. Oxycoin has a market capitalization of $1.26 million and approximately $19,581.00 worth of Oxycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oxycoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Livecoin and Bit-Z. During the last seven days, Oxycoin has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00093985 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00015878 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000598 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 46% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000604 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000073 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000091 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000512 BTC.

About Oxycoin

OXY is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Oxycoin’s total supply is 1,122,382,283 coins and its circulating supply is 926,887,974 coins. The Reddit community for Oxycoin is /r/oxycoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Oxycoin is medium.com/@oxycoin. The official website for Oxycoin is oxycoin.io. Oxycoin’s official Twitter account is @oxycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Oxycoin

Oxycoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Bit-Z and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxycoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

