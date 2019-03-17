P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP Raises Holdings in ASPEN INS HOLDI/SH NV (AHL)

P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of ASPEN INS HOLDI/SH NV (NYSE:AHL) by 26.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,829 shares during the quarter. ASPEN INS HOLDI/SH comprises approximately 0.6% of P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP’s holdings in ASPEN INS HOLDI/SH were worth $5,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in ASPEN INS HOLDI/SH by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 77,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. JOYN Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ASPEN INS HOLDI/SH by 97.5% during the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in ASPEN INS HOLDI/SH by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 121,672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,109,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in ASPEN INS HOLDI/SH by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 42,848 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in ASPEN INS HOLDI/SH by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,684 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASPEN INS HOLDI/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd.

Shares of ASPEN INS HOLDI/SH stock opened at $42.74 on Friday. ASPEN INS HOLDI/SH NV has a 12-month low of $34.80 and a 12-month high of $46.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 4,274.00 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

ASPEN INS HOLDI/SH (NYSE:AHL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported ($2.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by ($1.16). ASPEN INS HOLDI/SH had a positive return on equity of 0.99% and a negative net margin of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $538.50 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($3.14) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that ASPEN INS HOLDI/SH NV will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

ASPEN INS HOLDI/SH Company Profile

Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in insurance and reinsurance businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Aspen Insurance segment offers property and casualty insurance products, including U.S. and U.K. commercial property, commercial liability, U.S.

