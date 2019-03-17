P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP Sells 236,326 Shares of Altaba Inc (AABA)

P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP decreased its position in shares of Altaba Inc (NASDAQ:AABA) by 25.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 704,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236,326 shares during the quarter. Altaba makes up 4.4% of P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP owned about 0.12% of Altaba worth $40,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Altaba by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,008,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,129,000 after buying an additional 298,864 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Altaba by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,230,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,003,000 after purchasing an additional 880,000 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Altaba during the 3rd quarter worth $191,470,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Altaba by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,548,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,578,000 after purchasing an additional 518,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Altaba by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,036,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,747,000 after purchasing an additional 935,768 shares during the last quarter. 70.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AABA opened at $73.64 on Friday. Altaba Inc has a 1-year low of $54.75 and a 1-year high of $82.45.

Separately, BidaskClub cut Altaba from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Altaba currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.33.

Altaba Company Profile

Altaba Inc operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company in the United States. Its assets consist primarily of equity investments, short-term debt investments, and cash. The company was formerly known as Yahoo! Inc and changed its name to Altaba Inc in June 2017. Altaba Inc was founded in 1994 and is based in New York, New York.

