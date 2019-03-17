PacWest Bancorp (PACW) Shares Sold by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC lessened its position in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,261 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $1,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 439.6% in the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 3,228.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,692,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,641,858 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PACW shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on PacWest Bancorp to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Raymond James set a $48.00 price objective on PacWest Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. BidaskClub upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.56.

PACW opened at $39.39 on Friday. PacWest Bancorp has a 12 month low of $31.16 and a 12 month high of $55.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 35.33%. The firm had revenue of $295.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.09%. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 64.52%.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

