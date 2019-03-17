Pakcoin (PAK) 24 Hour Volume Hits $51.00

Pakcoin (CURRENCY:PAK) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. Pakcoin has a market cap of $99,530.00 and approximately $51.00 worth of Pakcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pakcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. Over the last seven days, Pakcoin has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00016998 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000208 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Bitcoin Scrypt (BTCS) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000528 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

AdCoin (ACC) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000370 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded down 62.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin Profile

Pakcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 22nd, 2015. Pakcoin’s total supply is 68,594,750 coins. Pakcoin’s official website is www.pakcoin.io. Pakcoin’s official Twitter account is @pakcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pakcoin Coin Trading

Pakcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pakcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pakcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pakcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

