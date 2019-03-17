Park Presidio Capital LLC Sells 160,000 Shares of J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (JBHT)

Park Presidio Capital LLC lessened its stake in J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 26.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 455,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 160,000 shares during the period. J B Hunt Transport Services accounts for about 5.3% of Park Presidio Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Park Presidio Capital LLC’s holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services were worth $42,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JBHT. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 276 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Exane Asset Management purchased a new stake in J B Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Heritage Trust Co boosted its holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services by 289.2% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 864 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in J B Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

Get J B Hunt Transport Services alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JBHT. BidaskClub lowered J B Hunt Transport Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank set a $125.00 price objective on J B Hunt Transport Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered J B Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $113.00 price objective on J B Hunt Transport Services and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 18th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective (down previously from $129.00) on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in a report on Friday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $103.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.11. J B Hunt Transport Services Inc has a 12 month low of $88.38 and a 12 month high of $131.74.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. J B Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 30.72% and a net margin of 5.68%. J B Hunt Transport Services’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Analysts expect that J B Hunt Transport Services Inc will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from J B Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 7th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. J B Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 18.34%.

In other news, CFO David G. Mee sold 2,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.06, for a total transaction of $314,747.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,051,130. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Alfred C. Harper sold 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.87, for a total value of $751,677.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,773,957.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,986 shares of company stock worth $1,402,544 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/17/park-presidio-capital-llc-sells-160000-shares-of-j-b-hunt-transport-services-inc-jbht.html.

J B Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

Featured Article: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT).

Receive News & Ratings for J B Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J B Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.