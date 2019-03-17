Patten Group Inc. Has $681,000 Holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Patten Group Inc. grew its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 39.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,096 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 448 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Cpwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 4,027 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg lifted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 5,930 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 11,002 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, January 31st. BidaskClub downgraded Paypal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Paypal to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Nomura increased their target price on Paypal from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target (up previously from $102.00) on shares of Paypal in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Paypal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.47.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $100.73 on Friday. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $70.22 and a 12-month high of $101.26. The stock has a market cap of $118.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.03.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 13.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Paypal news, insider Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.09, for a total transaction of $2,882,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 532,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,133,332.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 22,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.41, for a total value of $1,853,217.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 312,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,447,951.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 325,823 shares of company stock valued at $30,176,386 in the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

