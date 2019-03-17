PAXEX (PAXEX) Market Cap Tops $1,293.00

PAXEX (CURRENCY:PAXEX) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 17th. PAXEX has a market capitalization of $1,293.00 and $0.00 worth of PAXEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAXEX coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Graviex. Over the last week, PAXEX has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PAXEX alerts:

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000571 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00001028 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000927 BTC.

ProxyNode (PRX) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000062 BTC.

PrimeStone (PSC) traded 51.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000145 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000109 BTC.

SmartFox (FOX) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PAXEX Profile

PAXEX (PAXEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 13th, 2018. PAXEX’s total supply is 25,817,955 coins and its circulating supply is 17,571,745 coins. The official website for PAXEX is www.paxexcoin.com. PAXEX’s official Twitter account is @PAXEXc.

Buying and Selling PAXEX

PAXEX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAXEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAXEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAXEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PAXEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAXEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.